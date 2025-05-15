Samuel Alito: You Can't Always Trust Judges

The Supreme Court heard arguments on Thursday in a case that could limit the scope of rulings by federal judges, and Samuel Alito made a point that might not sit well with many of them:

"There are 680 district court judges, and they are dedicated and they are scholarly ... but, you know, sometimes they are wrong," he said, reports the Guardian. At issue is whether the ruling of a federal judge can be applied nationwide, not just in the judge's jurisdiction.

Alito described such judges as "monarchs of their realm," per USA Today. They "are vulnerable to an occupational disease, which is the disease of thinking, 'I am right and I can do whatever I want.'"