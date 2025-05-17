How a Coat of Paint Is Helping One Sweltering City in India

Rising heat is a problem for millions of people in India. In Ahmedabad, temperatures this year have already reached 107 degrees Fahrenheit, a level usually not seen for several more weeks. Coping with that heat is a familiar challenge in the city. After a 2010 heat wave killed more than 1,300 people, city and health officials rushed to develop South Asia's first heat action plan, which was rolled out in 2013 and now serves as a model across India and South Asia. The AP zeroes in on two simple yet effective solutions that city officials, with help from climate and health researchers, have implemented to help those affected most by heat: the poor and those who work outdoors.

By painting tin-roofed households with reflective paint, they've reduced indoor temperatures, which otherwise might be up to 9 degrees Fahrenheit hotter than outside. More recently, the city hung curtains woven of straw and water sprinklers at one bus stop so commuters can get relief from the sun and heat. Officials said they plan to expand the idea to other bus stops in the city. Residents said both measures have been a relief even as they brace for at least three more months of sweltering summer.

Throughout the city's low-income neighborhoods, hundreds of tin-roofed homes have been painted with reflective paint that helps keep the indoors cooler. Residents said their houses were so hot before the roofs were painted that they would spend most of their time outdoors under any shade they could find. "Earlier, it was really difficult to sleep inside the house," said Akashbhai Thakor. People like Thakor are much more vulnerable to extreme heat because their houses aren't insulated and, since most of them depend on a daily wage, they must work regardless of the weather, said Priya Bhavsar of the Indian Institute of Public Health Gandhinagar. Bhavsar said low-cost solutions could be the only respite for thousands of people in the city who can't afford to buy an air conditioner.

In Ahmedabad's city center, a 25-meter stretch of a bus stop has been draped with mats made of straw which, when sprinkled with water, immediately cool the hot wind. Sprinklers installed on the bus stop roof lightly spray cool water on the commuters below, providing instant relief from the blazing heat just a step away. "What they've done is really good. Senior citizens like me can get some cooling from the heat," said 77-year-old Ratilal Bhoire, who was waiting under the sprinklers with his daughter. Bhoire said when he was younger, Ahmedabad was hot, but it was still possible to walk many miles without feeling dizzy, even at the height of summer. "Nowadays you can't do that," he said.