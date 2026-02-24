Home Improvement Actor Is Going to Jail

Zachery Ty Bryan's legal troubles just translated into real time behind bars. The former Home Improvement child star has been sentenced to 16 months in a California county jail after pleading guilty to a felony DUI charge stemming from a February 2024 arrest in La Quinta, California, one of five arrests in less than six years, People reports. Prosecutors said he also admitted to an enhancement tied to two prior DUI convictions. He was denied probation, reports Fox News . With 57 days of jail credit, he is expected to serve a little over 14 months.

The California case lands as Bryan, 44, faces a separate probation-violation hearing in Oregon on March 2 linked to a 2023 domestic violence conviction. That case, involving fiancée Johnnie Faye Cartwright, followed a 2020 domestic violence case in which he ultimately pleaded guilty to two misdemeanors and received probation.

Since then, he's been arrested multiple times across several states on domestic violence and DUI-related charges, including an October 2024 DUI case in Oklahoma and a January 2025 domestic violence arrest in South Carolina in which he's accused of choking and punching Cartwright. Bryan played the eldest of Tim Allen's three sons on Home Improvement, which ran from 1991 to 1999.