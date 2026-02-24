Doomsday AI Scenario Sends Markets Into Freefall

Wall Street just got spooked by a what-if, the Wall Street Journal reports. A 7,000-word Substack post from Citrini Research, describing a "June 2028" scenario in which AI wipes out the premium on human intelligence and triggers mass white-collar layoffs, went viral—and stocks moved as if it were a forecast, not a hypothetical. The note warned of a "global intelligence crisis" and a chain reaction across software, payments, private credit, and other industries. On Monday, the Dow plunged 822 points (1.7%), the S&P 500 slipped 1%, and the Nasdaq fell 1.1%, with software names like Datadog, CrowdStrike, Zscaler, and IBM all sinking sharply. DoorDash, singled out as a "poster child" for disruption, dropped 6.6%.

It wasn't just the Substack post: The selloff also reflected fresh uncertainty over trade after President Trump said he'd hike his new global tariff to 15%. Trade-sensitive retailers and transport stocks slumped, while money flowed into bonds, gold, and defensive sectors like consumer staples and energy. Some investors see markets overreacting to every AI tremor, but others say the speed of potential disruption is the real risk. "Be careful what kind of rotation you wish for," warned one fund manager. See the full analysis at the Journal.