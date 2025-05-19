Death Toll in Kentucky Storms Hits 19

The death toll from this weekend's severe storms has hit at least 28. Nineteen of the fatalities were in Kentucky, seven in Missouri, and two in Virginia, NBC News reports. The news comes amid speculation that the Trump administration's cuts to the National Weather Service may have worsened the forecasting situation; the New York Times reported on Friday that Kentucky was "scrambling" to cover the overnight forecast in a short-staffed NWS office. But the office's lead meteorologist later told WEKU the office was fully staffed: "If there's weather, we're staffed," he says. "Failure is not an option."