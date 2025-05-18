Maureen Dowd: How Biden Went Out Is 'Unbearably Sad'

A string of new reports assert that former President Biden's team tried to cover up a profound mental and physical decline as his presidency wound down. If you were expecting New York Times columnist Maureen Dowd to rebut the narrative, think again. The column, headlined "The Tragedy of Joe Biden," begins: "The denouement of Joe Biden is unbearably sad." She faults aides for creating a 'bubble-wrapped" presidency, a "gauzy alternate universe in which they fed him "sugarcoated interpretations of polls" and redefined his duties to "adapt to his ever more fragile state." All of this collapsed in startling fashion in Biden's debate with Donald Trump, which "was not, as his advisers insisted, merely a bad night. It was a stunning display of a steep mental decline."