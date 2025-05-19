US Official Gives Reason for Vance Bypassing Israel

After the Trump administration told Israel that Vice President JD Vance might stop by Tuesday on his way home from Rome, sparking preparations, the detour was scrapped over concerns about the new ground offensive in Gaza, a US official told Axios . Given that the US is advocating for a ceasefire and hostage agreement, Vance didn't want to suggest the administration supports the escalation, the official said. On his flight on Monday, Vance gave logistics as the reason to reporters and said he'll go to Israel "sometime in the future."

A high-ranking Israeli official told Axios that Vance and his aides thought a ceasefire agreement was close on Saturday, and US and Israeli officials were discussing a visit as late as Sunday. But when it became clear that there would be no deal soon, the official said, Vance decided not to stop on his return from Pope Leo's inauguration. President Trump's promise last week to remove sanctions against Syria also could be seen as a snub of Israel and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, per the New York Times. Israel has labeled Syrian leader Ahmed al-Shara a jihadist and has bombed Syria hundreds of times since December, when rebels he led removed his predecessor.