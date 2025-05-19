After 37 Years, Police Find Missing Bust of Jim Morrison

A bust of Jim Morrison that was missing for 37 years—10 years longer than the Doors frontman lived—has been recovered. Authorities say the sculpture, stolen from the Pere Lachaise cemetery in Paris in 1988, was recovered by a police financial and anti-corruption brigade, reports CBS News . Sources tell AFP that it was found during a search in an unrelated fraud case.

The bust by Croatian artist Mladen Mikulin was placed at Morrison's grave in 1981 to mark the 10th anniversary of the singer's death in Paris at age 27. The New York Times reports that the 300-pound bust had a "rocky few years" at the gravesite before it was stolen. Fans chipped off pieces of the sculpture and covered it in graffiti, which can be seen in a photo of the bust authorities shared in an Instagram post. The Guardian reports that rumors swirled after the bust's disappearance in 1988, with some people saying they had seen it taken away on a moped and others claiming authorities had hidden it to protect it from the fans who have long flocked to the grave. (More Jim Morrison stories.)