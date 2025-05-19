Scott Adams Announces His Own Cancer Diagnosis

The creator of the Dilbert comic strip said Monday that former President Biden's revelation that he has prostate cancer inspired him to make an announcement of his own: Scott Adams said he's dying of the same disease. The 67-year-old cartoonist said during a livestream that in his case, prostate cancer also has spread to his bones, USA Today reports. "My life expectancy is maybe this summer," Adams said. "I expect to be checking out from this domain sometime this summer."

Adams told viewers he has a tumor near his spine and is in almost constant pain, calling his condition "intolerable," per the Hill. "Every day is a nightmare, and evening is even worse," he told viewers of his show, Real Coffee with Scott Adams, per People. Given his prognosis, Adams said that once he settles his affairs, the California resident said he plans to take the aid-in-dying drugs that are legal in the state.

After expressing "compassion and sympathy" for Biden and his family, Adams said there are advantages to dying the way he expects to. "It's kind of civilized that you know about how long you have, so you can put your affairs together and make sure you've said your goodbyes and done all the things you need to do," Adams said, adding that "it gives you enough time while your brain is still working to wrap things up." (More Scott Adams stories.)