No Ceasefire Deal After Trump's 2-Hour Call With Putin

There was no announcement of a ceasefire after President Trump's two-hour phone call with Vladimir Putin on Monday, but Trump said he believes it "went very well." In a Truth Social post, Trump said, "Russia and Ukraine will immediately start negotiations toward a Ceasefire and, more importantly, an END to the War." He said the Vatican "has stated that it would be very interested in hosting the negotiations." "The tone and spirit of the conversation were excellent," Trump said. "If it wasn't, I would say so now, rather than later."

Putin's take on the call. The New York Times reports that Trump's version of the call was "far more positive" than that offered by Putin, who said the call had been "very meaningful and quite frank" but did not reveal any breakthroughs. Putin said Russia was willing to work toward a ceasefire, but he repeated his longstanding demand that any deal to end the war would have to "remove the root causes of this crisis."