'Offended' Judge Declines to Block One DOGE Takeover

A federal judge declined on Wednesday to stop Department of Government Efficiency's takeover of the US Institute of Peace, despite declaring herself offended by the heavy-handed approach of Elon Musk's aides. The independent nonprofit asked the judge to act in a lawsuit that described an illegal "takeover by force" of its headquarters building that involved the FBI, the Justice Department, and District of Columbia police, NBC News reports. US District Judge Beryl Howell called parts of the suit "a stretch," per the Hill , in ruling the think tank doesn't qualify for emergency relief.

DOGE staff members repeatedly tried to get into the DC building on Monday before police officers helped them, per the AP. Institute acting President George Moose was removed from the building with the aid of law enforcement, after Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, Secretary of State Marco Rubio, and National Defense University President Peter Garvin ousted him; the three are on the board, whose other members now have been fired. The suit says Kenneth Jackson of the US Agency for International Development was put in charge. "DOGE has broken into our building," Moose said during the standoff.

"I am very offended by how DOGE has operated at the institute and treated American citizens trying to do a job that they were statutorily tasked to do," Howell said. But she declined to bar DOGE from accessing USIP's facilities and systems or acting in USIP's name, or to declare void the apparent removal of institute's board. "Rogue bureaucrats will not be allowed to hold agencies hostage," White House spokesperson Anna Kelly said. "The Trump administration will enforce the president's executive authority and ensure his agencies remain accountable to the American people." The agency is an independent nonprofit corporation established by Congress to help resolve and prevent violent conflicts. (More Department of Government Efficiency stories.)