Manga Artist's Prediction Has Travelers Avoiding Japan

Fears of a major earthquake, stoked by a mix of pop culture, social media, and self-proclaimed psychics, are prompting some would-be travelers to Japan to rethink their plans. Travelers, especially from East Asia, have been spooked into cancelling trips to the country amid a wave of anxiety that appears to have been started by Ryo Tatsuki's 1999 manga The Future I Saw, which gained notoriety after it appeared to predict the devastating March 2011 earthquake and tsunami that left 18,500 people dead, per AFP . An updated edition released in 2021 warns of another disaster this July, per CNN .

Psychics and feng shui personalities from Japan and Hong Kong have added their own predictions, despite seismologists' warnings that accurate earthquake forecasting isn't possible. These claims have led to a rise in cancellations, particularly among tourists from mainland China and Hong Kong, Japan's second- and fourth-largest tourist markets. The WWPKG travel agency in Hong Kong says its bookings to Japan dropped by half during the Easter holiday. The apprehension is spreading to travelers from other countries like Thailand and Vietnam, where social media feeds are heavy with "prophecy" warnings.

Tatsuki herself has urged people not to be "overly swayed" and to listen to experts. Japan's Cabinet Office and local leaders are also warning against giving credence to social media rumors. Despite the noise, official tourism numbers show record-breaking visits, including 10.5 million tourists in the first quarter of 2025, as well as increases from China and Hong Kong year-on-year, per CNN. Travelers like Vic Shing of Hong Kong tell the outlet they aren't changing their plans, citing Japan's long history of managing disasters effectively. (This content was created with the help of AI. Read our AI policy.)