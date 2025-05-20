The UK Is Not Happy With Israel

The British government is suspending free-trade negotiations with Israel and has leveled new sanctions targeting West Bank settlements as it criticizes Israel's military actions in Gaza. Tuesday's actions came a day after the UK, France, and Canada condemned Israel's handling of the war in Gaza and its actions in the occupied West Bank, reports the AP . Foreign Secretary David Lammy said the UK's existing trade agreement is in effect, but that the government can't continue discussions with an Israeli government pursuing what he called egregious policies in the West Bank and Gaza. Lammy said the persistent cycle of violence by extremist Israeli settlers in the West Bank demanded action.

"The Israeli government has a responsibility to intervene and halt these aggressive actions," Lammy said. "Their consistent failure to act is putting Palestinian communities and the two-state solution in peril." British PM Keir Starmer ramped up his criticism of Israel on Tuesday, saying the level of suffering by children in Gaza was "utterly intolerable" and repeated his call for a ceasefire. "I want to put on record today that we're horrified by the escalation from Israel," Starmer told Parliament.

His remarks followed a scathing joint condemnation he issued Monday with French President Emmanuel Macron and Canadian PM Mark Carney that marked one of the most significant criticisms by close allies of Israel's handling of the war in Gaza and its actions in the West Bank. The three leaders threatened "concrete actions" if Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu didn't cease Israel's renewed military offensive and significantly lift restrictions on humanitarian aid. Netanyahu said the statement was "a huge prize" for Hamas.

Starmer repeated the trio's demand for a ceasefire, saying it was the only way to free the hostages Hamas still holds. He also called for increased shipments of humanitarian aid into Gaza, saying the quantity allowed by Israel is "utterly inadequate." "We cannot allow the people of Gaza to starve," Starmer said. While Israel allowed trucks with baby food and desperately needed supplies to begin rolling into Gaza on Monday, UN humanitarian chief Tom Fletcher described the volume of aid a "drop in the ocean of what is urgently needed." He said that 14,000 babies in Gaza could die within two days without aid.