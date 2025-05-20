10 Most Powerful Women in Business

Fortune is out with its annual "most powerful women in business" list, this time using "a more complex scoring system" than in the past that "gives an edge to CEOs." Indeed, seven out the top 10 on the magazine's list boast that chief executive title, including the No. 1 pick, GM's Mary Barra. Fortune notes that of those who made the overall list of 100, just over half hail from the United States. Here are the top 10: