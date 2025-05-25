Baseball's 10 Biggest Salaries

If you pay it, they will come. There are a number of Major League Baseball players pulling in eye-watering bucks, and USA Today runs down the list. Juan Soto takes the cake with a massive 15-year, $765 million deal, but there's a notable asterisk to the top 10 moneyballers: Shohei Ohtani, who signed a 10-year, $700 million deal in 2024, but deferred the bulk of his earnings until much later in his career. He thus comes in at No. 18 on the list of highest-paid baseball players in 2025. The top 10:



Juan Soto, Mets: $61.8 million Zack Wheeler, Phillies: $42 million A tie: Aaron Judge, Yankees, and Jacob deGrom, Rangers: $40 million each