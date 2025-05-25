Baseball's 10 Biggest Salaries

There's one notable name missing from the list of the top 10 money-earners
Posted May 25, 2025 8:31 AM CDT
Baseball's 10 Biggest Salaries
New York Mets' Juan Soto flips his bat after striking out against Boston Red Sox pitcher Walker Buehler during the first inning of a baseball game at Fenway Park, Tuesday, May 20, 2025, in Boston.   (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

If you pay it, they will come. There are a number of Major League Baseball players pulling in eye-watering bucks, and USA Today runs down the list. Juan Soto takes the cake with a massive 15-year, $765 million deal, but there's a notable asterisk to the top 10 moneyballers: Shohei Ohtani, who signed a 10-year, $700 million deal in 2024, but deferred the bulk of his earnings until much later in his career. He thus comes in at No. 18 on the list of highest-paid baseball players in 2025. The top 10:

  1. Juan Soto, Mets: $61.8 million
  2. Zack Wheeler, Phillies: $42 million
  3. A tie: Aaron Judge, Yankees, and Jacob deGrom, Rangers: $40 million each

  1. Anthony Rendon, Angels: $38.6 million
  2. Carlos Correa, Twins: $37.3 million
  3. Mike Trout, Angels: $37.1 million
  4. Gerrit Cole, Yankees: $36 million
  5. Jose Altuve, Astros: $33 million
  6. Corey Seager, Rangers: $32.5 million
(What Aaron Judge is doing this season is pretty impressive.)

