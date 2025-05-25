News Anchor Went Into Labor, and Kept Going On Air

What to do if do if you're a very pregnant newscaster in labor on air? If you're CBS6 Albany co-anchor Olivia Jaquith, you stay on air. "We do have some breaking news this morning—literally," co-anchor Julia Dunn said at the top of the broadcast Wednesday morning. "Olivia's water has broke, and she is anchoring the news now in active labor." "Early labor, early labor," replied Jaquith, who was two days past her due date. Her water broke at 4:15am, just before her 5am broadcast, reports CBS6. Jaquith powered through the three-hour morning newscast in Albany, New York, keeping viewers updated about the coming birth of her first baby. Dunn kept recording on Facebook Live, reports the AP.
"I'm happy to be here, and I'll stay on the desk for as long as I possibly can," Jaquith said. "But if I disappear, that's what's going on." Jaquith had the option of going home, but she told the Times-Union that she decided to pass the time at her job rather than "nervously waiting around at the hospital." "Having the entire morning team alongside me cracking jokes helped me get through contractions much easier," she told the newspaper. The birth of her baby boy, Quincy, was announced Thursday.
