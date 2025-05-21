Texas Man Executed 13 Years to the Day of Deadly Robbery

A Texas man was executed Tuesday evening, 13 years to the day of a convenience store robbery in which he set an elderly clerk on fire in a Dallas suburb. Matthew Lee Johnson , 49, received a lethal injection at the state penitentiary in Huntsville and was pronounced dead at 6:53pm, authorities said. He was condemned for the May 20, 2012, attack on 76-year-old Nancy Harris, a great-grandmother he splashed with lighter fluid and set ablaze in Garland, the AP reports. Badly burned, she died days afterward.

Security video captured part of the attack against Harris who, despite her burns, was able to describe the suspect before she died. Johnson's guilt was never in doubt. During his 2013 trial, he admitted to setting Harris on fire and expressed remorse. "I hurt an innocent woman. I took a human being's life. I was the cause of that," Johnson said. He also said he had not been aware of what he had done as he had been high after smoking $100 worth of crack. Harris had worked at the convenience store for more than 10 years, living only about a block and a half away, according to testimony from one of her sons. She had four sons, 11 grandchildren, and seven great-grandchildren.

Prosecutors said Harris had only been working her Sunday morning shift for a short time when Johnson walked in, poured lighter fluid over her head, and demanded money. After Johnson grabbed the money from the register, he set Harris on fire and calmly walked out of the store, according to court documents. Johnson's legal team did not pursue any appeals this week with the US Supreme Court, according to David Dow, one of his attorneys. Johnson's execution was the second carried out Tuesday in the US. Hours earlier in Indiana, Benjamin Ritchie received a lethal injection for the 2000 killing of a police officer.