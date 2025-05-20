Trump Unveils Plans for 'Golden Dome'

President Trump announced Tuesday the concept he wants for his future Golden Dome missile defense program—a multilayered $175 billion system that for the first time will put US weapons in space. Speaking from the Oval Office, Trump said he expects the system will be "fully operational before the end of my term," which ends in 2029, and have the capability of intercepting missiles "even if they are launched from space." It's likelier that the complex system may have some initial capability by that point, a US official familiar with the program told the AP.

Trump also announced that Gen. Michael Guetlein, who currently serves as the vice chief of space operations, will be responsible for overseeing Golden Dome's progress. During his campaign, he said Herschel Walker would be in charge of the program.

The system is partly based on Israel's Iron Dome system, though it would be much larger than the defense system Israel introduced in 2011, the BBC reports.