Lawyers Hit Indiana Execution as 'Finality Over Fairness'

In a rare move for Indiana, the state has executed Benjamin Ritchie, marking only its second use of the death penalty since 2009. Ritchie, 45, was executed by lethal injection early Tuesday at Indiana State Prison, after being convicted in 2002 for the 2000 shooting death of Beech Grove police officer Bill Toney, a 31-year-old father of two, during a chase. The execution followed the US Supreme Court's decision not to hear Ritchie's final appeal.

Final moments: Ritchie's last meal came from Olive Garden, and his last words were, per the Indy Star: "I love my family, my friends, and all the support I've gotten. I hope they all find peace." His attorney, Steve Schutte, served as a witness and had a limited view of the execution, which the Indiana Department of Correction said started just after midnight local time and went until 12:46am, when Ritchie was pronounced dead, per CBS News.