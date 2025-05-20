Lawyers Hit Indiana Execution as 'Finality Over Fairness'

In a rare move for Indiana, the state has executed Benjamin Ritchie, marking only its second use of the death penalty since 2009. Ritchie, 45, was executed by lethal injection early Tuesday at Indiana State Prison, after being convicted in 2002 for the 2000 shooting death of Beech Grove police officer Bill Toney, a 31-year-old father of two, during a chase. The execution followed the US Supreme Court's decision not to hear Ritchie's final appeal.
- Final moments: Ritchie's last meal came from Olive Garden, and his last words were, per the Indy Star: "I love my family, my friends, and all the support I've gotten. I hope they all find peace." His attorney, Steve Schutte, served as a witness and had a limited view of the execution, which the Indiana Department of Correction said started just after midnight local time and went until 12:46am, when Ritchie was pronounced dead, per CBS News.
- Protests: Outside of the prison, supporters of both Toney and Ritchie, including anti-death penalty advocates, gathered. After the execution, Ritchie's legal team issued a statement calling it "the result of prioritizing finality over fairness" and "inappropriate," per the Star.
- History: CBS notes that Indiana "has faced criticism over its death penalty proceedings, which for many years have been among the most secretive in the country." The state, which resumed executions in December after a long break due to a shortage of lethal injection drugs, is one of only two that doesn't permit media witnesses at executions; the other state, Wyoming, has had just one execution over the last 50 years.
- Defense: Ritchie was 20 at the time of his crime and on probation for an earlier burglary. Since his conviction, attorneys have argued that brain damage from fetal alcohol spectrum disorder and a history of childhood lead exposure, along with a later diagnosis of bipolar disorder, should have exempted him from execution. Disability rights groups made similar appeals, but those were rejected by courts and state officials.
- Ritchie: At a parole board hearing earlier this month, Ritchie apologized for his actions and said he'd "ruined my life and other people's lives," per CBS: "If I could go back and just shake that kid, because he wouldn't listen to nobody. You can't take back what you did."
