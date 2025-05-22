Trump's Controversial Crypto Dinner Is Here

President Trump will be dining at his DC golf club on Thursday, and he won't be alone. With him will be the 220 top holders of his memecoin $TRUMP, reports Reuters.

One of those guests will be Justin Sun, a crypto entrepreneur who is the top $TRUMP investor of all. He tweeted this week that he is Trump's "TOP fan" and will be at the dinner. The BBC explains why his presence is notable: The SEC under President Biden accused him of fraud and market manipulation, but that inquiry has been put on hold by the Trump administration.