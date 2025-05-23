Supreme Court Doesn't Halt Independent Agency Firings

The Supreme Court on Thursday declined to immediately reinstate the heads of two independent regulatory agencies removed by President Trump, saying the president may well have the authority to fire them. The decision, a temporary one in effect while the issue is considered by lower courts, sets the stage for a legal battle on 90-year-old protections for the independence of regulatory bodies. As is usual on emergency applications, the Supreme Court did not provide a vote breakdown. But the three justices appointed by Democratic presidents provided a sharp dissent, the Washington Post reports.