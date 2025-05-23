Chicago Finally Settles With Jussie Smollett

The Jussie Smollett saga has had a happy ending for an organization that helps underprivileged youth in Chicago. The actor has agreed to pay $50,000 to Building Brighter Futures Center for the Arts to settle a lawsuit the city filed against him in 2019, the BBC reports. TMZ calls the deal for the actor to pay $50,000 to the charity of his choice a "pretty sweet deal"—the city initially demanded at least $130,000 to cover the costs of investigating what it said was a hate crime hoax staged by Smollett. Police said the actor faked the racist and homophobic attack as a "publicity stunt."