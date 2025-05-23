Chicago Finally Settles With Jussie Smollett

The Jussie Smollett saga has had a happy ending for an organization that helps underprivileged youth in Chicago. The actor has agreed to pay $50,000 to Building Brighter Futures Center for the Arts to settle a lawsuit the city filed against him in 2019, the BBC reports. TMZ calls the deal for the actor to pay $50,000 to the charity of his choice a "pretty sweet deal"—the city initially demanded at least $130,000 to cover the costs of investigating what it said was a hate crime hoax staged by Smollett. Police said the actor faked the racist and homophobic attack as a "publicity stunt."
Smollett denied staging the January 2019 attack and filed a countersuit, but it was dismissed in 2020. After numerous legal twists and turns, he was convicted of five counts of disorderly conduct, but the Illinois Supreme Court overturned the convictions last year. Last month, Chicago said an agreement had been reached to dismiss the lawsuit, but the terms weren't disclosed until Thursday. "The City believes this settlement provides a fair, constructive, and conclusive resolution, allowing all the parties to close this six-year-old chapter and move forward," a Law Department spokesperson said, per CBS News.
