18 Hurt After Knife Attack at German Train Station

Eighteen people were injured in a knife attack at the main railway station in Hamburg, Germany, on Friday evening, according to police. The suspect, a 39-year-old German woman, was arrested at the scene and remains in custody, per the BBC . The attack occurred during rush hour, around 6pm local time on platforms 13 and 14, while a train was present. Police say the woman began stabbing those waiting on the platform before being subdued by bystanders and emergency responders. The victims' ages range from 19 to 85 years old.

Police initially described seven people as slightly injured, seven as seriously hurt, and four as critically injured, though by Saturday, the four critically injured victims were said to be in stable condition, per the AP. Officials say there's "very concrete evidence" that the suspect suffers from mental illness, with no indications that the attack was politically motivated or related to drug or alcohol use, per the BBC.

On Saturday, a Hamburg judge is set to decide whether to admit the suspect to a closed psychiatric ward, per the New York Times. An investigation by homicide detectives is ongoing. Chancellor Friedrich Merz labeled the event "shocking" and thanked first responders for their rapid action. Deutsche Bahn, meanwhile, shut four platforms at the station, causing some service disruptions. (This content was created with the help of AI. Read our AI policy.)