Israelis Chant 'Death to Arabs' in Jerusalem March

Chanting "Death to Arabs" and singing "May your village burn," groups of young Israeli Jews made their way through Muslim neighborhoods of Jerusalem's Old City on Monday during an annual march marking Israel's conquest of the eastern part of the city. Palestinian shopkeepers closed early, and police lined the alleys ahead of the march that often becomes a rowdy and sometimes violent procession of ultranationalist Jews, the AP reports. A police officer raised his arms in celebration at one point, hugging a marcher. It was blazing hot, with temperatures hitting 98 degrees Fahrenheit in late afternoon.