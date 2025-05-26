Slain Actor's Final Film to Premiere

Roughly one year after General Hospital actor Johnny Wactor was fatally shot by suspected thieves, his final film is scheduled for premiere. Caio, Mama will be screened at the Dances with Films Festival in Los Angeles on June 24, reports ABC News . Wactor, 37, was killed in May 2024 when police say he confronted men who were stealing the catalytic converter from his car in Los Angeles. Fellow actor and friend Micah Joe Parker tells Fox News that Ciao, Mama centers on family, friendship, and love—qualities he sees reflected in Wactor's life.

"He had no problem stepping into the fray," Parker said, referring to how Wactor reportedly shielded a friend with him during the shooting. "It's how he went out from this world." In the months following Wactor's death, four suspected members of the Florencia 13 gang were arrested in connection with the shooting. Two were sentenced for actions related to the killing but not the murder itself. The two others are awaiting murder trials. Wactor, who began his career on Army Wives and went on to appear in series including Animal Kingdom and Westworld, is perhaps best known for playing Brando Corbin on General Hospital from 2020 to 2022. (This content was created with the help of AI. Read our AI policy.)