Woman Comatose After Break-In at Billionaire's Mansion

A woman was left comatose following a break-in at the home of reclusive California billionaire Ty Warner during which she was attacked. Police were alerted to a disturbance at the Montecito home of the Beanie Babies tycoon on Wednesday afternoon, the San Francisco Chronicle reports. They responded to find a woman with "severe injuries" outside the Santa Barbara County mansion and the suspect still barricaded inside, KSBW reports. The suspect, identified by authorities as Russell Maxwell Phay, 42, of Nevada, reportedly attempted to jump out of a second-story window and escape, but deputies and a K-9 on the ground apprehended him. Warner was reportedly home at the time but was not harmed.

Phay has been hit with charges including attempted murder, burglary, kidnapping, assault, and more, EdHat Santa Barbara reports. The Chronicle reports that Phay was featured in one of its articles more than a decade ago about a special court for military veterans; he was going through criminal proceedings at the time for allegedly following his wife across state lines to threaten her. He was also charged with assault and battery in 2018, but that case has been dismissed. The woman at Warner's house, who has a brain injury, has been identified as Linda Malek-Aslanian, 60, a financial services agent who once worked as an asset manager for Ty Warner Hotels & Resorts. Authorities do not believe Phay knew her or Warner, and no alleged motive has yet become clear. (More Ty Warner stories.)