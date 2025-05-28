Don't Be So Quick to Deplane in Turkey

Turkey is taking a stricter stance on airplane etiquette, specifically when it comes to deplaning. Under a recent directive from the country's Directorate General of Civil Aviation, passengers who unbuckle their seatbelts, stand, open the overhead bins, or crowd the aisle before the plane has stopped taxiing—or before it's their row's turn to exit—could face fines. Cabin crews on flights landing in Turkey are now required to warn rule-breakers they'll be reported to authorities and hit with an administrative penalty, reports the Washington Post .

Turkish media reports the fine will likely be about $70. The directive says that passengers who jump up too soon jeopardize safety and disrupt the exit process for others. The new measure is designed to ensure both passenger and baggage safety, and to reduce what authorities call "disembarkation priority" infractions. Per the Independent, Turkish Airlines, the nation's flagship airline, would likely be most affected by the new directive, though Qatar Airways and Emirates are also reportedly mulling implementing the same. The AP notes it's not yet clear if any fines have yet been handed down and enforced.

The directive reflects broader concerns about disruptive traveler behavior. The International Air Transport Association previously labeled unruly passengers a "significant problem," with the US seeing a surge in in-flight incidents during the height of pandemic mask mandates. The numbers have since ebbed, but the FAA still logged nearly 900 cases of disruptive passenger conduct in the first nine months of 2024, topping the total for all of 2018. Etiquette experts say it's best to let each row file out in order, making exceptions only for tight connections. Stretching, meanwhile, is fine, as long as it doesn't block the aisle or other travelers. (This content was created with the help of AI. Read our AI policy.)