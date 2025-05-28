Looks like every day is Casual Friday for Justin Trudeau now that he's no longer prime minister of Canada, as evidenced by what he opted to wear to King Charles III's speech before Parliament on Tuesday. The Independent notes that Trudeau, 53, did sport a formal blue suit, but his shoes went a slightly different way on the color wheel: He sported turquoise Adidas Gazelle sneakers with orange stripes.

Yahoo reports on the online tongue-wagging that followed after pictures of Trudeau's sneakers started circulating. "Interesting footwear," one observer wryly noted. Another demanded to know: "What the hell kind of shoes does Trudeau have on?" Dimitris Soudas, who once served as the comms director for ex-PM Stephen Harper, was rendered speechless. "I don't know what to say," he tweeted, showing a close-up of Trudeau's Adidas-adorned feet.

Others were more complimentary. "Justin Trudeau wants us know that he is living his best life and still knows how to drive his haters mental," one admirer gushed. Meanwhile, current PM Mark Carney has had his own footwear scandal of sorts, taking flak online earlier this year after donning expensive Zegna trainers to an ice hockey photo op, per the Telegraph. (More Justin Trudeau stories.)