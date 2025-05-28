Judge Blocks Trump's Order With 'Tone of Open Fury'

President Trump's attempts to punish law firms for political reasons failed for the third time this month when a federal judge on Tuesday struck down his executive order sanctioning WilmerHale. And Judge Richard Leon did it with flair, notes CNBC, which writes that Leon "suffused his 73-page order with a tone of open fury rarely seen in judicial pronouncements." The Daily Beast reports there were more than two dozen exclamation points used throughout the order. A sampling:

"The cornerstone of the American system of justice is an independent judiciary and an independent bar willing to tackle unpopular cases, however daunting. The Founding Fathers knew this!"

In response to the administration's assertion that WilmerHale was simply speculating when it claimed the order harmed it: "Please—that dog won't hunt!"

In response to the administration pushing back on the idea that the order caused the firm's client numbers to sink: "This argument is absurd!"

"The Order shouts through a bullhorn: If you take on causes disfavored by President Trump, you will be punished!"