Sleuths Figure Out Where Latest Banksy Piece Is

"He's back!" one enthusiast cheered on Thursday after Banksy posted what appeared to be his latest artwork—a wall mural depicting a lighthouse on a nondescript beige wall, along with the words, "I want to be what you saw in me" (check it out here ). Less than 24 hours later, sleuths had already tracked down where the latest Banksy piece was located: along Rue Felix Fregier in the southern French city of Marseille, as confirmed by the BBC . The Metro also confirms that location, as per MyArtBroker, said to be the largest private dealer of Banksy's work.

A different site, the graffiti-heavy Le Panier district, was initially suggested as the artwork's home by some amateur detectives, but the Guardian notes that the BBC used Google Street View to trace the mural to Rue Felix Fregier, a "covered street ... lined with lighthouse-shaped [traffic posts] and [including] vents of the kind visible in some of the images of the new Banksy." The Guardian also speculates that the phrase Banksy uses in his latest mural may have come from the song "Softly," by the country band Lonestar, which features the lyrics: "I want to be what you see in me / I want to love you the way that you love me." (More Banksy stories.)