Suge Knight Has Some Advice for Sean Combs

The allegations against Sean "Diddy" Combs continue to mount in his sex-trafficking trial, the latest coming from a former personal assistant who testified that he sexually assaulted her on multiple occasions, reports NBC News. But as the trial continues, Combs is getting some support from an unlikely source—his longtime industry rival Marion "Suge" Knight.

"I say this all the time, Puffy and I are not friends, but Puffy should definitely walk free," the imprisoned 60-year-old told Chris Cuomo on Cuomo this week, per USA Today. "The most important thing is that it was other executives that was involved in Puff's life. And for Puffy to be the only guy that gets on the stand is a sad day for hip-hop."