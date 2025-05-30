Entertainment / Sean Combs Suge Knight Has Some Advice for Sean Combs Take the stand, the longtime rival suggests By John Johnson Posted May 30, 2025 10:15 AM CDT Copied In this July 7, 2015, file photo, Marion Hugh "Suge" Knight sits for a hearing in his trial in Superior Court in Los Angeles. (Patrick T. Fallon/Pool Photo via AP, File) The allegations against Sean "Diddy" Combs continue to mount in his sex-trafficking trial, the latest coming from a former personal assistant who testified that he sexually assaulted her on multiple occasions, reports NBC News. But as the trial continues, Combs is getting some support from an unlikely source—his longtime industry rival Marion "Suge" Knight. "I say this all the time, Puffy and I are not friends, but Puffy should definitely walk free," the imprisoned 60-year-old told Chris Cuomo on Cuomo this week, per USA Today. "The most important thing is that it was other executives that was involved in Puff's life. And for Puffy to be the only guy that gets on the stand is a sad day for hip-hop." In a separate phone interview with CNN, Knight also offers some legal advice, suggesting that Combs should take the stand in his own defense. "If Puffy goes up there and says, 'Hey ... I did all the drugs, I wasn't in control of my life at the time, or myself,' he can humanize his old self and the jury might give him a shot." Knight, co-founder of Death Row Records, is serving a 28-year sentence for fatally striking a man with his vehicle in 2015. (More Sean Combs stories.) Report an error