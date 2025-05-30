Report: Someone Has Been Impersonating Trump's Chief of Staff

Somebody has reportedly been impersonating one of the most powerful women in America. Sources tell the Wall Street Journal that prominent Republicans and business leaders have been receiving calls and text messages from somebody claiming to be White House chief of staff Susie Wiles, one of President Trump's closest advisers. The sources say the voice on some of the calls sounded like Wiles and investigators think artificial intelligence technology may have been used. The Journal's sources say Wiles has told associates her private cellphone, with the numbers of many VIPs, was hacked.

The sources say people received what initially appeared to be official requests, with one GOP lawmaker asked to list people who could be pardoned by Trump. Sources tell CBS News that some of the people contacted by the fake Wiles suspected something was off because the calls and messages came from an unknown number. The Journal's sources say suspicions were also aroused when the impersonator asked questions about Trump that Wiles would have known the answer to—and, in at least one case, when the impersonator asked for a cash transfer.

Officials say the White House and the FBI are investigating. According to the Journal's sources, investigators do not believe a foreign nation was involved. "The FBI takes all threats against the President, his staff, and our cybersecurity with the utmost seriousness; safeguarding our administration officials' ability to securely communicate to accomplish the President's mission is a top priority," FBI Director Kash Patel said in a statement. (More Susie Wiles stories.)