Russell Brand Gets a 2026 Trial Date

Russell Brand has a year to prepare for his rape trial. In a brief court appearance in London on Friday, the comedian and actor pleaded not guilty to one count of rape, one count of indecent assault, one count of oral rape, and two counts of sexual assault, CNN reports. Brand will remain on conditional bail until his trial, which is scheduled to begin on June 3 next year, reports People. Brand, who turns 50 next week, was charged last month in connection with alleged attacks on four women between 1999 and 2005. The trial is expected to last around five weeks.