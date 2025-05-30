SCOTUS Lets US Revoke Protection of 500K Immigrants

The Supreme Court on Friday again cleared the way for the Trump administration to strip temporary legal protections from hundreds of thousands of immigrants, per the AP . The justices lifted a lower-court order that kept humanitarian parole protections in place for more than 500,000 migrants from four countries: Cuba, Haiti, Nicaragua, and Venezuela. Those protections were granted under the administration of former President Biden.

The court's order was unsigned, which is usually the case for such emergency rulings, notes the New York Times. However, Justice Kentanji Brown Jackson wrote in dissent that the effect of the court's order is "to have the lives of half a million migrants unravel all around us before the courts decide their legal claims." Justice Sonia Sotomayor joined the dissent. In a separate case, the court has also allowed the administration to revoke temporary legal status from about 350,000 Venezuelan migrants.