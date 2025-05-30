At Kindergarten Graduation, Adults Get Into a Brawl

A graduation ceremony at a school in West Memphis, Arkansas, turned chaotic on Wednesday when a fight broke out among adults. Video taken at the scene of Faulk Elementary School shows women engaged in a loud verbal dispute, with two men initially trying to intervene before getting drawn into the fray themselves. As punches flew, children could be heard crying in the background, pleading for the confrontation to end, while other attendees left the area.

It remains unclear what sparked the incident, per People. After the melee, one woman was seen with her wig seemingly pulled off, and one man's shirt was significantly stretched around the neck. The West Memphis School District responded with a statement condemning the behavior and emphasizing its zero-tolerance policy for actions that disrupt the learning environment or threatens anyone's safety. Superintendent Eric Foister said the district is working closely with local law enforcement in the investigation and will support prosecution.

Foister added that those involved in the fight—FOX13 reports that five have been identified—may face bans from school property, restricting access to scheduled meetings and pickup and dropoff only. Foister further noted that no serious injuries were reported and that the district is reviewing additional video footage. Names of those involved have been turned over to police, who will handle any potential charges. (This content was created with the help of AI. Read our AI policy.)