Trump Angrily Breaks With Federalist Society

After regularly attacking judges who didn't rule his way, President Trump has turned to the organization that recommended nominees for the federal bench to him. "I am so disappointed in The Federalist Society because of the bad advice they gave me on numerous Judicial Nominations," Trump wrote in a post Thursday night that suggests an end to his partnership with the organization that has influenced his selection of judges and Supreme Court justices, the New York Times reports. "This is something that cannot be forgotten!"

The frustration that has mounted in White House and MAGA circles as Trump's policies have been paused or stopped by court rulings is now out in the open, per Politico. Laura Loomer posted Friday on X that she's been warning that the Federalist Society is trying to undermine the president and shouldn't be included in his inner circle. Trump also attacked Leonard Leo, a former leader who played a major role in Trump's first-term judicial appointments, calling him a "real 'sleazebag'" in a post and questioning his motives. They had a split in 2020, per the New York Times. All three of the Supreme Court justices picked by Trump—Neil Gorsuch, Brett Kavanaugh, and Amy Coney Barrett—came from a list compiled by Leo, per NPR. Barrett already has been criticized by Trump allies for votes this term.

One ally said Leo took too much of the credit away from Trump for his appointments. Leo issued a statement after the posts saying, "I'm very grateful for President Trump transforming the federal courts, and it was a privilege being involved." The selection process for judges in Trump's second term has bypassed the Federalist Society, per Politico. A consultant said the problem for Trump and his allies is that the Federalist Society is too much about legal philosophy and not enough about Republican causes when picking a nominee. "They want someone [who] can figure out how to get the result that they want," the consultant told Politico. (More President Trump stories.)