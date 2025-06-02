'TACO' Isn't a Slam: It's Key to Trump's Success

President Trump bristled last week when asked about the nickname of TACO—standing for "Trump Always Chickens Out" in regard to tariffs and the like. He might have instead taken it as a compliment, suggests conservative columnist Russ Douthat in the New York Times .

A lot of voters appreciate that Trump puts institutions he dislikes under pressure, "but their approval is contingent on a dynamic interaction, where he accepts counterpressure and retreats," writes Douthat. The column offers a warning, however, about "the inherent danger in living, for three years and eight months more, with a president who we know from the experience of Jan. 6, 2021, doesn't always backtrack when he enters dangerous terrain." (Read the full column.)