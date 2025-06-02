Jamie Dimon Says JPMorgan Exit Still Years Down the Road

Jamie Dimon isn't ready to walk away from JPMorgan Chase just yet—promising "several years" more at the helm, even as speculation swirls over who will eventually take his place. In an interview that aired Monday on Fox Business Network, the 69-year-old said his retirement is still "several years away" and hinted he might stick around as executive chairman after stepping down as chief executive. "It's always up to God and the board," said Dimon, who's led the nation's biggest bank for nearly 20 years. "I love what I do. I love my country, and I don't know what I'd do if I wasn't fighting for something every day."
Dimon had previously surprised investors by floating a five-year retirement window, which ignited speculation about who would succeed him, the Wall Street Journal reports. JPMorgan's annual investor day last month became something of a public audition for his potential replacements, though Dimon didn't name names. The Fox interview also touched on larger economic issues, with Dimon reiterating his concerns about the bond market and suggesting the US should actively engage in trade talks with China rather than expect the country to yield to American interests. During his campaign last year, President Trump denied rumors that he was considering Dimon for Treasury secretary. (This content was created with the help of AI. Read our AI policy.)