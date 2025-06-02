Jamie Dimon Says JPMorgan Exit Still Years Down the Road

Jamie Dimon isn't ready to walk away from JPMorgan Chase just yet—promising "several years" more at the helm, even as speculation swirls over who will eventually take his place. In an interview that aired Monday on Fox Business Network, the 69-year-old said his retirement is still "several years away" and hinted he might stick around as executive chairman after stepping down as chief executive. "It's always up to God and the board," said Dimon, who's led the nation's biggest bank for nearly 20 years. "I love what I do. I love my country, and I don't know what I'd do if I wasn't fighting for something every day."