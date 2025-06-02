FBI: Boulder Suspect Planned Attack for a Year

A man accused of using a makeshift flamethrower and an incendiary device to attack a group in Boulder, Colorado, that had gathered to bring attention to Israeli hostages in Gaza has been charged with a federal hate crime, according to court documents filed Monday. Eight people were injured in the attack, some with burns.

An FBI affidavit says the suspect, Mohammed Sabry Soliman, confessed to the attack after being taken into custody Sunday and told police he would do it again, the AP reports. Soliman, 45, told police he planned it for a year and specifically targeted what he described as the "Zionist group," the FBI said. "He stated that he had been planning the attack for a year and was waiting until after his daughter graduated to conduct the attack," the affidavit says.