Puerto Rican Court Allows 'X' as Gender Marker

Ruling in lawsuit permits a third option on birth certificates
By Newser Editors and Wire Services
Posted Jun 2, 2025 6:12 PM CDT
Puerto Rican Court Allows 'X' as Gender Marker
LGBT activist Pedro Julio Serrano, left, attends a mass same-sex wedding ceremony in San Juan, Puerto Rico, in 2015.   (AP Photo/Ricardo Arduengo)

Activists on Monday celebrated a decision by Puerto Rico's Supreme Court to allow nonbinary and gender-nonconforming people to update their birth certificates. The ruling came in a lawsuit filed by a group of six nonbinary people against Puerto Rico's governor, its health secretary, and other officials, the AP reports. The ruling means that nonbinary and gender-nonconforming people will now be able to select "X" as their gender marker on birth certificates.

Pedro Julio Serrano, president of Puerto Rico's LGBTQ+ Federation, called Friday's ruling a historic one that upholds equality. Meanwhile, Gov. Jenniffer González Colón told reporters that she was awaiting recommendations from Puerto Rico's Justice Department regarding the ruling. The decision comes more than seven years after a US federal court ordered Puerto Rico's government to allow transgender people to change their gender on birth certificates following a lawsuit if they so wished.

(More Puerto Rico stories.)

Get the news faster.
Tap to install our app.
X
Install the Newser News app
in two easy steps:
1. Tap in your navigation bar.
2. Tap to Add to Home Screen.

X