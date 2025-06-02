Pilot Lands in Choppy Waters Off Connecticut, Calls 911

The pilot of a small plane that was about to crash managed to land it safely in the cool, choppy waters of Long Island Sound off Connecticut and call 911 to provide his precise coordinates before the aircraft sank, authorities said Monday. The Coast Guard pulled two people wearing lifejackets from the water shortly before 11am Sunday, about a half-hour after the plane went down a few miles off the coast of Branford, Connecticut, officials said. The survivors were treated for minor injuries and hypothermia symptoms and brought to a hospital, the Branford Fire Department said.

The AP reports that the single-engine Piper PA-32-300 Cherokee Six took off from Sikorsky Memorial Airport in Stratford, Connecticut, shortly before 10:14am and was in the air for about 12 minutes before it went down, according to the flight-tracking company FlightAware.