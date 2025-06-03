Cops: Mother Killed Son During Exorcism

A grim case out of southeastern Florida: A mother has been charged with killing her 6-year-old son as part of an exorcism, reports USA Today . Rhonda Paulynice, 31, is facing second-degree murder charges in the death of Ra'myl Pierre in their St. Lucie County home. Authorities discovered the boy's decomposing body in his bed on May 30, following a welfare check prompted by his two-week absence from school, per the New York Post .

Paulynice reportedly told investigators that she believed God instructed her to expel demons from her son's body. She allegedly placed her hand over his mouth during the ritual, and when he stopped moving, she interpreted it as the demons leaving his body and was waiting for him to come back to life, reports Fox 13 in Tampa.

Details on the official cause of death have not been released. Authorities say Paulynice exhibited erratic behavior during police interviews, alternating between laughter and tears. She also has been charged with failure to report a death and tampering with a body. A judge denied her bond during her initial court appearance. (This content was created with the help of AI. Read our AI policy.)