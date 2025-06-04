Israel Warns Roads to Gaza Aid Centers Are 'Combat Zones'

The president of the International Committee of the Red Cross put it bluntly to the BBC : Gaza has become worse than hell on Earth. Things don't look likely to improve Wednesday, with NBC News reporting access to Gaza's aid distribution centers has been cut off for the day. The Israeli military announced that the roads to those centers "are considered combat zones" and Palestinians would not be permitted to travel on them on Wednesday.

The Israel-backed Gaza Humanitarian Foundation (GHF), which handles aid distribution in Gaza, had earlier said its three distribution sites would be closed for "update, organization and efficiency improvement work." The New York Times reports the developments follow two incidents in three days in which Israeli troops fired on people moving toward GHF sites; at least 23 were reportedly killed on Sunday, and another 27 on Tuesday. The GHF confirmed the deaths, which it said occurred after people strayed from an Israeli-designated "safe corridor" while heading to one of the sites.

The AP reports the GHF says it has asked the Israeli military to "introduce measures that guide foot traffic in a way that minimizes confusion or escalation risks near IDF military perimeters."


