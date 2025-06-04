Cops: FCC Worker Tried to Abduct 2 Women in One Night

An assistant division chief at the FCC has been charged with trying to abduct two women on the same night in Virginia. On Friday evening, a woman reported a man approached her outside Alexandria's Braddock Road Metro station around 9:40pm before restraining and assaulting her. "The suspect grabbed her, placed his hand over her mouth and attempted to restrict her movement, wrestling her down to the ground," Police Chief Tarrick McGuire tells WUSA . The woman was ultimately able to escape.

As police were investigating, they received a call from another woman, who described a similar attack around 8pm at the Potomac Yard Metro station, one stop north of Braddock Road, per NBC Washington. The woman said she was on the upper level of the platform with her 4-year-old daughter when a man approached, put his arms around her, pushed her up against a wall of glass, and started touching her. The woman said her daughter poured juice on the attacker, but he didn't leave until another adult came upon them.

On Sunday morning, police arrested 35-year-old Jeff Gary, who lives across the street from another Yellow Line Metro station and used a Metro card registered to the FCC's address, NBC reports. Gary, who received a law degree from Georgetown University, had been working as an assistant division chief with the FCC. A commission rep said Monday that he will be terminated following "this disturbing incident." He also faces charges of assault and battery, sexual battery, and two counts of abduction with force. He's held without bond. (More Virginia stories.)