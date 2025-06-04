Trump Discovers It's Not So Easy Making a Deal With China

President Trump may have authored The Art of the Deal, but he's having trouble keeping up his dealmaker reputation when it comes to China. "I like President XI of China, always have, and always will, but he is VERY TOUGH, AND EXTREMELY HARD TO MAKE A DEAL WITH!!!," Trump wrote on Truth Social at 2am ET Wednesday, per the AP. The middle-of-the-night comment—a "seemingly backhanded compliment" for the Chinese leader—came a day after the White House sent letters to trading partners, urging them to make deals with the US while "reciprocal" tariffs on most countries are paused until July 8, per the Hill.