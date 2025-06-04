Trump's Punishing Steel, Aluminum Tariffs Kick In

Steel and aluminum imports into the US just got hit with a heavy blow, with President Trump doubling tariffs to 50% at 12:01am Wednesday and challenging America's trading partners to strike last-minute deals or face stiffer penalties in July. The heightened duties, which CNN reports were announced Friday, apply to all US trading partners except Britain, which recently reached a preliminary trade deal with Washington that allows its rates to hold at 25%, at least until July 9. What you need to know: