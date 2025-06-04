Politics / President Trump Trump: I Just Got Off the Phone With Putin President says the two discussed Ukraine, Iran By Kate Seamons Posted Jun 4, 2025 12:19 PM CDT Copied President Trump speaks during a news conference with Elon Musk in the Oval Office of the White House, Friday, May 30, 2025. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci) President Trump spoke with Vladimir Putin on Wednesday and then quickly told the world as much. In a Truth Social post that was later deleted (the White House has it here), Trump shared what transpired during their 75-minute conversation, which touched on Ukraine's Sunday attack on bombers on Russian airbases. The Hill notes it marks the second time the men have spoken via phone since May 19. Trump wrote: "It was a good conversation, but not a conversation that will lead to immediate Peace. President Putin did say, and very strongly, that he will have to respond to the recent attack on the airfields." CNBC notes Trump did not say whether he pushed Putin to refrain from doing so. "We also discussed Iran, and the fact that time is running out on Iran's decision pertaining to nuclear weapons, which must be made quickly! I stated to President Putin that Iran cannot have a nuclear weapon and, on this, I believe that we were in agreement. President Putin suggested that he will participate in the discussions with Iran and that he could, perhaps, be helpful in getting this brought to a rapid conclusion. It is my opinion that Iran has been slowwalking their decision on this very important matter, and we will need a definitive answer in a very short period of time!" (More President Trump stories.) Get breaking news in your inbox. What you need to know, as soon as we know it. Sign up Report an error