Trump: I Just Got Off the Phone With Putin

President Trump spoke with Vladimir Putin on Wednesday and then quickly told the world as much. In a Truth Social post that was later deleted (the White House has it here), Trump shared what transpired during their 75-minute conversation, which touched on Ukraine's Sunday attack on bombers on Russian airbases. The Hill notes it marks the second time the men have spoken via phone since May 19. Trump wrote:

"It was a good conversation, but not a conversation that will lead to immediate Peace. President Putin did say, and very strongly, that he will have to respond to the recent attack on the airfields." CNBC notes Trump did not say whether he pushed Putin to refrain from doing so.