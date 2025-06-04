World Aquatics Takes Tough Stance on Enhanced Games

Athletes who participate in next year's "Enhanced Games"—an event that allows and even encourages performance-enhancing drugs—will face a ban from all World Aquatics competitions, the global swim governing body announced Tuesday. The Enhanced Games, scheduled for four days in May in Las Vegas, promises $1 million payouts to athletes who surpass world records in the 100m sprint or 50m freestyle, along with other hefty payouts, reports the Guardian .

The event, which will feature sprinting, swimming and weightlifting, bills itself as pushing human limits "beyond the rules of clean sport." Some former Olympians, including Australian swimmer James Magnussen, have signed on, reports the AP. World Aquatics president Husain al-Musallam was unequivocal in a statement made after Tuesday's decision: "Those who enable doped sport are not welcome at World Aquatics or our events."

The new rule bars not only athletes but also coaches, team officials, administrators, medical staff, and even government reps connected to such events. The BBC notes World Aquatics is the first international federation to establish such a ban in connection with the Enhanced Games.

story continues below

Enhanced Games founder Aron D'Souza pushed back in a statement, asserting the ban wasn't "about protecting athletes" but "about protecting a monopoly. World Aquatics hasn't paid its athletes for decades. Now, faced with real competition and real momentum, they've fallen back on threats and bullying tactics." He said the Enhanced Games would offer "legal support against World Aquatics in the case of any challenge." (This content was created with the help of AI. Read our AI policy.)