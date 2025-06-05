New Travel Ban May Be on Firmer Legal Ground

When President Trump put a travel ban into place early in his first term, it ran into immediate legal trouble and got blocked by federal judges. The new ban he announced Wednesday appears more likely to stand up to the legal challenges certain to come, reports the New York Times.

Supreme Court: One reason for the legal optimism in the Trump camp is that the Supreme Court eventually backed the first ban—which initially targeted seven Muslim-majority nations—though only after the administration amended it twice, reports the Washington Post. "By the third ban, the key thing that convinced the Supreme Court was they strengthened their justification for why it was needed," says Julia Gelatt of the US Immigration Policy Program at the Migration Policy Institute.