New Travel Ban May Be on Firmer Legal Ground

When President Trump put a travel ban into place early in his first term, it ran into immediate legal trouble and got blocked by federal judges. The new ban he announced Wednesday appears more likely to stand up to the legal challenges certain to come, reports the New York Times. Supreme Court: One reason for the legal optimism in the Trump camp is that the Supreme Court eventually backed the first ban—which initially targeted seven Muslim-majority nations—though only after the administration amended it twice, reports the Washington Post. "By the third ban, the key thing that convinced the Supreme Court was they strengthened their justification for why it was needed," says Julia Gelatt of the US Immigration Policy Program at the Migration Policy Institute. Lessons: "They seem to have learned some lessons from the three different rounds of litigation we went through during the first Trump administration," Stephen Vladeck of the Georgetown University Law Center tells the Times. "But a lot will depend upon how it's actually enforced—and whether it's applied in ways that are themselves unlawful or even unconstitutional." Differences: One thing Trump did differently this time was ask the State Department for an analysis of which countries should get hit, and the ban is the result of that months-long process. The new ban also covers a broader range of countries—full or partial restrictions on 19 nations—than Trump's original seven. And the first time around, Trump gave virtually no notice before implementing the ban, which triggered airport chaos, per the AP. This time, he is providing a bigger cushion—the ban takes effect on Monday. The new ban also allows for more exceptions from within the targeted nations.