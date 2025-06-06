Holiday Weekend Trip to California River Turns Tragic

A Memorial Day weekend trip with family and friends to California's Sequoia National Park took a devastating turn May 25 when a woman entered the Kaweah River to save her sister—and was herself swept away. It was during "the first dip of the day" that Jomarie Calasanz's older sister Joanne entered "deceivingly calm waters" and started to get swept away, Joanne writes in a GoFundMe campaign. Jomarie, a strong swimmer, immediately started heading for her older sister, Joanne writes. But the current was too strong, and both were carried off. The river "released" Joanne, she says, but Jomarie vanished. Her family presumes the 26-year-old is dead.